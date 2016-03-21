Indians announce Home Opener festivities

The Cleveland Indians have announced the festivities for their home opener on Monday, April 4, against the Boston Red Sox.

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Carney and Dan Auerbach formed The Black Keys in 2001, and have since won seven Grammy Awards. The Black Keys hail from Akron, Ohio.

Operatic singer William Clarence Marshall to sing the national anthem. In his career, Marshall has appeared with Opera Cleveland, Akron Symphony Orchestra and The Cleveland Orchestra.

Alumni Bill Selby, Travis Hafner and Kenny Lofton will take part in pregame ceremonies, recognizing 'Only Here' moments from their careers.

The Indians will recognize Selby's walk-off grand slam off Mariano Rivera in 2002, Selby's first and only career walk-off. The Indians would defeat the Yankees 10-7. Hafner's game-winning walk-off single during the Yankees in the American League Division Series in 2007, better known as the "bug game", the Indians won 2-1. And lastly the Tribe will recognize Lofton's catch in center field to rob B.J. Surhoff of a home run on August 4, 1996, and Lofton's game-winning run in the team's 12-run comeback against Seattle in 2011.

The Indians will honor all branches of the United States military, as members of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard will present the colors.

