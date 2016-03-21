CHUH schools cutting more than 50 positions, mostly teachers

Many Cleveland Heights-University Heights teachers will likely be spending their upcoming spring break looking for jobs. The district alerted 52 people that their jobs are being eliminated.

"We were hoping, trying to get them to spread this excessive layoff over a couple years if they really thought it necessary so that it wasn't as damaging," said Teachers Union President, Ari Klein.

The district says enrollment has declined by 900 students since 2007, and expects that trend to continue, with enrollment projected to decline another 800 in the next ten years.

"We really need to align our staffing to our student population," said Superintendent, Dr. Talisa Dixon.

Among those getting riffed, administrators, professional staff, teachers, certified staff and classified staff..representing 9% of district staff.



Union President Ari Klein says Special Education will be hurt because of the cuts.

"If you look at the number of special education teachers we are losing, it seems like a lot of Special Ed teachers because they don't have a maximum load. But Special Ed is one of the few areas that we really shine in," says Klein.



"The only impact it will have is the Special Ed teachers case loads will be larger but they will still be under state minimum," said Dr. Dixon.



The district says this move will allow them to use resources effectively, and ensure balances class sizes, which will jump from an average of 14-to-22 students, still below state average.



The decision is expected to save the district an estimated $3.5 million dollars.

