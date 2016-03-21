Lorain: 37-year-old inmates dies in county jail

Police in Lorain County are investigating after a 37-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell.

Lorain County Sheriff Phil Staminitti says Joseph Boden, of Wellington, died Sunday night.

Officers were alerted to an inmate in need of assistance around 11:25 p.m.

Boden was taken to University Hospital in Elyria where he was pronounced dead.

Police say he was alert and standing for shift change headcount at 11:00 p.m.

His cause of death has not been released.

