Jeff Tanchak: Does warmer winter mean warmer summer?

Here is a look at the Cleveland winter report card:

As we all know, it wasn’t much of a winter. We missed out on all the big storms that were around us. Boy, did we get lucky.

Cleveland only saw 25 inches of snow. (Official measurement at Cleveland Hopkins Airport) We should be getting around 68 inches of snow a year.

This was the fifth least snowiest season on record.

December ended up being the warmest on record. Our average high for the month was 51 degrees.

I get asked a lot if this means a warmer summer ahead? Well, the three-month outlook does have us above-normal temperatures in the forecast, so we will see. If the overall pattern does not change, then we will most likely have a warm summer this year.

