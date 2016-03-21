Teens Indicted in murder of Kent State student - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Teens Indicted in murder of Kent State student

Ty Kremling indicted in shooting death of Kent student Nick Massa. (Source: Facebook) Ty Kremling indicted in shooting death of Kent student Nick Massa. (Source: Facebook)
Nicholas Massa, 18, was found dead inside a Kent apartment. (Source: Facebook) Nicholas Massa, 18, was found dead inside a Kent apartment. (Source: Facebook)

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Marquis Grier and Ty Kremling were indicted on murder charges Monday in the shooting death of Kent State student Nick Massa.

Grier and Kremling, both 17-years-old, will be tried as adults in Massa's February 7 murder.

Both plead not guilty at their arraignment and bonds were continued at $2 million. 

The two will be back in a Portage County courtroom on June 13. 

