Teens Indicted in murder of Kent State student

A Portage County Juvenile Judge transferred the case of one of the 17-year olds charged in the shooting death of Kent State student Nick Massa to adult court on Friday.

$2 million bond for suspect in murder of Kent State student

Kent State University student, Nicholas Massa, 18, was gunned down Sunday inside an apartment near campus. A vigil has been planned for the college freshman at Manchester Field at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Nicholas Massa, 18, was found dead inside a Kent apartment on Feb. 7. (Source: Facebook)

Motion filed to try Kent murder suspect as an adult

Kent Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of 18-year-old Kent State student Nick Massa.

Nicholas Massa, 18, was found dead inside a Kent apartment on Feb. 7. (Source: Facebook)

2nd teen arrested in death of Kent State student

Ty Kremling indicted in shooting death of Kent student Nick Massa. (Source: Facebook)

Marquis Grier and Ty Kremling were indicted on murder charges Monday in the shooting death of Kent State student Nick Massa.

Grier and Kremling, both 17-years-old, will be tried as adults in Massa's February 7 murder.

Both plead not guilty at their arraignment and bonds were continued at $2 million.

The two will be back in a Portage County courtroom on June 13.

