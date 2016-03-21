Cleveland Heights boxer qualifies for Rio Olympics

Cleveland Heights boxer Charles Conwell stands with supporters for a photo after returning from Argentina on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Friends and family welcomed one of the newest Olympic qualifiers back to Cleveland on Monday.

Fresh off a weekend that produced a trip to Rio and a gold medal, 18-year-old Charles Conwell entered the terminal at Cleveland Hopkins Airport to a large group of supporters ready to congratulate him on quite a performance in Argentina.

The middleweight boxer from Cleveland Heights defeated Colombia's Jorge Luis Vivas Palacios on Friday to earn a spot on Team USA in the Rio Games, then beat Misael Uziel Rodriguez Olivas in the 75 kg middleweight finals to bring home a gold medal.

"From the beginning of the tournament, I knew I was going to go home with the gold," Conwell told reporters at the airport Monday. "I had a strategy and a game plan when it came to it, and I followed it and accomplished what I went there to accomplish."

Conwell, the youngest member of Team USA, started boxing when he was 10 years old, looked up to fellow Cleveland native and 2008 Team USA member Raynell Williams and aspired to follow a similar path. On Monday, he thanked those who came to welcome him home, but when asked what's next, Conwell reminded everyone he's still a teenager at the end of high school.

"What's next? Uh, school, prom, graduation and getting ready for 2016 Rio," Conwell said.

