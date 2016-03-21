Extended hours in downtown CLE for RNC

The GOP is coming to Cleveland and when they do, they will have extra hours to throw a few back.

A half dozen counties are allowing certain establishments to serve spirits until 4:00 a.m.

Michael Grasso manages The Corner Alley, a bar and bowling alley combo in downtown and University Circle. He likes the expanded hours.

"It was actually very simple as far as fill out the forms, send in the information. The state was very great about it," Michael Grasso adds.

Grasso is thrilled to have the major event waiver permit. It allows holders to extend service time for alcoholic beverages until 4:00 a.m., instead of 2:30.

"We applied about a month-and-a-half ago when it first came out. Really the decision was, people getting put of events, getting out of the late night sessions or whatnot it's good to have a place to unwind, grab a drink," Michael Grasso.

Cleveland 19 Reporter Harry Boomer talked with several managers and bartenders about the expanded hours.

Some of the bars and restaurants along East 4th Street will be hopping with activity when the RNC is in town. Now, some will be doing private parties and won't necessarily be affected by this. But the other all over the city, they're all in.

Chuma Anderson is a bartender at The Chocolate Bar downtown. Anderson says, "We actually have a liquor license where we're open until 4 a.m. We had to apply for that. We got approved."

Anderson is glad to be in the mix of bars and restaurants offering the extended hours.

"I think it's going to be pretty nice. We're down here on East 4th, the heart of downtown. All the traffic comes through here. So, Chocolate bar is looking for it to be really, really busy," Chuma Anderson says.

Places that sell spirits must be in either of the following counties: Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit. They can sell liquor and beer during the time the RNC is in Cleveland Sunday, July 17th through Thursday, July 21st.

"It was no charge by the state so it was really kinds of a no-brainer as far as going ahead and giving it a try," Grasso says.

