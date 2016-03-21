Cavs' Richard Jefferson admits they need to lock in

After Saturday night's massacre in Miami, Cleveland Cav-aholics are concerned their favorite team is out of sync at just the wrong time of the season.

With the playoffs looming less than three weeks away a team thought to be a title contender is confounding it's fan base, losing to teams the Cavs are expected to beat and being beaten by teams they might face in another run to the NBA Finals.

Theories abound as to why this malaise seems to surround LeBron James and Company, including boredom. It's a theory veteran forward Richard Jefferson dismissed before Monday night's meeting with the Denver Nuggets.



"Oh, no no no...you can never get bored with the pursuit of excellence. As a group we haven't been extremely happy with our performance the last few weeks. We expect better. We expect improvement and growth throughout the season."



Jefferson, the only member of the team willing to address the media before tonight's game, admitted the Cavs need to "lock in a little bit more..." adding that he and his teammates might not have been as focused as they need to be the past few weeks. And he acknowledged some defensive deficiencies when it comes to stopping opponents driving the lane like Moses parting the Red Sea. More than anything, though, Jefferson doesn't think anyone can point a finger at any one single problem. It's a combination of issues that have kept the Cavs from getting on a late season roll.

"When you're not playing as well as you would like," continued Jefferson, "everything enters into the equation. You have some guys who are banged up. You have some guys who are mentally fatigued. Some guys are just tired. There are a lot of different things that go into the equation. As a group we acknowledge it and we're not pleased with our record as it is and we want to continue improving throughout the regular season."



It would be in the Cavs' best interest to start seeing some improvement Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

