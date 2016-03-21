Cleveland Heights boxer qualifies for Olympics

Friends and family welcomed one of the newest Olympic qualifiers back to Cleveland on Monday.

Friends and family welcomed one of the newest Olympic qualifiers back to Cleveland on Monday.

"Bad News" is actually good news. At least as far as Cleveland and this city's sports fans are concerned.

Eighteen-year-old boxer Charles "Bad News" Conwell returned home to a hero's welcome in Cleveland Monday after winning the gold medal in the middleweight division at last week's the Americas Qualifier in Argentina. The victory also punched his ticket for Rio and the Olympic Summer Games in Brazil.

"I'm not trying to be too nonchalant about it but I knew I was gonna get the gold," said Conwell. "I had a strategy and a game plan and I followed that game plan and accomplished what I went there (Buenos Aires) to accomplish."

It's an achievement that puts Conwell in good company with boxing legends like Floyd Patterson and Michael Spinks, both of whom qualified

as middleweights for past Olympiads.

Your Officially Looking At Your 2016 Olympian???? & Americas… https://t.co/U4xUXSaZ8v — Charles Conwell (@CharlesConwell) March 18, 2016



The senior at Cleveland Heights High School represents the TUFF Boxing Academy and Soul City Boxing where he's trained by his father Charles Conwell Sr. and his uncle Otha Jones. Both were beaming with pride as they joined a crowd of friends and fans to welcome their conquering hero back home.

"For two years he left home to train," explained Jones. "Do you know how hard that is to be away from your Mom and Dad for two years and still be normal? Those sacrifices made him become a man. And Charles is one resilient young man."

"Ah man, words can't even describe it," said Charles Sr. "This is a glorious feeling you know. We worked hard and it just shows hard work pays off."

On the other hand, the young boxer's mother had no trouble describing the feeling of seeing her son win a gold medal and qualify for the Olympics.

"We are so elated," squealed Annette Steen-Conwell who is asking those who'd like to contribute to a training fund to help sponsor Charles to contact her at steenannette1971@gmail.com.

Charles Conwell takes GOLD in the Middleweight Finals! ???? pic.twitter.com/RTN5yEpbXQ — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) March 18, 2016

As for the immediate future, Charles has a prom to attend, high school classes to finish up, graduation and a rigorous training regimen to get him ready to go for the gold again -- this time in Rio. If it comes down to confidence, the kid from Cleveland Heights has an excellent chance of standing atop the podium with the gold medal around his neck, listening to the Star Spangled Banner.



"It's gonna be tough (in Rio)...but I'm tougher," said "Bad News." Uncle Otha Jones seconds that motion, adding "Cleveland has a long history of producing champions -- and here's one more."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.