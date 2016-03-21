Cuban-born artist supports President Obama's historic visit

A Cuban born artist who immigrated to Northeast Ohio for opportunity is speaking out about the historic visit.

Augusto Bordelois says his artistry brought him to Cleveland State University from Cuba 17 years ago but he left for other reasons.

"It's a political entrenchment that happened for generations and generations," he said.

But now he's encouraged to see President Obama trying to restore relations with Cuba. He says many thought it would never happen. The President and his family arrived in Cuba Sunday night. He's the first American President to visit the Island in almost 90 years.

"My family is still down there and everyone is so excited. My father says this is going to be even larger than when the Pope went to Cuba," said Bordelois.

He understands why some don't support the efforts but says it's time to stop punishing Cubans.

"You have a relationship with Vietnam, you went to war. You have a relationship with China, Russia, why us? A tiny little island, it doesn't make any sense," he said.

His parents still live in Cuba but Bordelois is raising his family here in the U.S. His 12-year-old daughter has been visiting Cuba since she was two-years-old.

He's hoping this generation will help foster change.

"People have to stop fantasizing about the change that they want to see in Cuba. Cuba is Cuba and it's going to change by Cubans in the island at the rhythm and pace they want the change to happen," he said.

He plans to visit Cuba and his family later this year. Click here to view Bordelois' work.

