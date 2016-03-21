VIDEO l LeBron gives death stare when asked about Twitter

As if the Cavaliers needed another distraction as they head into the final four weeks of the regular season, Twitterverse blew up Monday afternoon after it was revealed that LeBron James ‘unfollowed’ his team on the social media site.

According to the Bleacher Report, James had previously followed the Cavaliers on Twitter (learned through the application DoesFollow.com), and made the move to unfollow on Monday. There is no record of whether James ever followed the Cavaliers on Instagram, but as of Monday he does not.

During post-game interviews, after the Cavs beat Denver, a reporter asked LeBron if he had indeed unfollowed the Cavs on Twitter and Instagram. LeBron's response, "Next question".

The interview was ended after that.

LeBron's Twitter move follows weeks of inconsistent basketball by the Cavaliers, rumored tension in the locker room, and cryptic tweets by the Cavs star himself, many of those tweets believed to be aimed at teammates.

The tweets had many people talking....

It's ok to know you've made a mistake. Cause we all do at times. Just be ready to live with whatever that comes with it and be with..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 1, 2016

those who will protect you at all cost! — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 1, 2016

Lebron James on clarifying tweets

BREAKING: LeBron unfollowed the Cavs on Twitter. — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) March 21, 2016

But 'unfollowing' the Cavaliers could be as simple for James as just 'shutting it down' in terms of social media, as he did during the playoffs last season.

We know this: any move LeBron makes, on and off the court, creates news, especially when it comes to his relationship with the Cavaliers during

a season when anything less than an NBA Title will satisfy the masses.

