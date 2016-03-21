Police search for teen missing since January

Richland County Sheriff's are searching for a 17-year-old who has not been seen in two months.

Police say Dylan Craig was reported missing from Shelby on March 20.

He and his little sister left a note at his grandmother's home saying he was 'quitting school, leaving, and not coming back'.

The sister, who is 14, returned three days later. She claims the two separated the day they left and she had not heard from him since.

Dylan is 5'11, weighs 185 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information, please contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 419-524-2412.

