CLE passes 2016 budget

Cleveland City Council approved a $566 million budget at Monday's city council meeting, after spending two weeks reviewing the 493 page legislation.

For the past several weeks, the heads of various departments within the city shared with council what they would need in 2016. Council had to pass it before April 1.

The city had a carryover balance of $42 million but said they would not have that by the time 2016 is over, citing no increase in tax revenue and the Ohio state legislature cutting taxes that before would have went to the city, including the estate tax. To make up for that,Mayor Jackson has introduced legislation to put a city income tax increase on the next election ballot, hoping to raise it from 2 to 2.5 percent.

"For the past decade, Cleveland has faced financial challenges year in and year out. State government, through draconian tax cuts and reductions in revenue sharing, has siphoned tens of millions of dollars in revenue from Cleveland and other Ohio cities." Council President Kevin Kelley said in a press release.

The budget includes $500,000 to battle the city's high infant mortality rates, funds for a violence prevention program, and perhaps the most costly; the upfront cost on the consent decree: $11 million. After that, it will cost the city $7 million annually for the next three to five years.

