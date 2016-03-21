Cleveland organization helps foster kids live on their own

At 14-years-old Michael Bolwaire ran away from home and made the decision to enter into the foster care system.

"It was kind of stressful living at home," said Michael Bolwaire.

A decision he says was challenging, but, the right thing to do to better his life.



"The only way for me to be less overwhelmed I had to put myself in a better predicament, versus, the circumstances I was in," explained Bolwaire.

Michael got help from www.fillthishouse.org, an organization that gives young adults a fresh start from foster care to independence as they make the transition, with the help of donations from the community.

New items for their apartment fill an Avon warehouse, and fill the homes of former foster kids.

Laura Geuther is the Director of Fill this House. She and her family now have a special bond with Michael.

"To see how far he's come and how he continues to touch others lives, it helps me to be motivated to help more young people," said Laura Geuther.

That help also comes from businesses like The www.theWestshoreagency.com in Bay Village.

Owner Greg Brawner has run in the Boston Marathon, raising money for underprivileged children. Now he's joined the community cause closer to home.



"So when I'm able to align our business with quality program like fill this house and be able to raise some money for a good cause. It's wonderful," explained Greg Brawner.

As for Michael, he's paying it forward, helping other foster care youth. The 22-year-old is now a college student, and wants to have a career helping people lead healthier lives.



"It's about love, and everybody wants love. Everybody wants that nourishment," said Bolwaire.

