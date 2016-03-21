Sawdust Rugs: Colorful Easter tradition continues in CLE

All made of sawdust at Sagrada Familia church in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Bags and bags of sawdust is loaded with different colors of paint.

Once paint is poured, it is used to create saw dust rugs. This is what the community of Sagrada Familia Catholic Church is doing until Wednesday.

It takes about 20 hours just to make one. On your hands and knees, carefully placing it with a spoon than tenderly tapping it in place.

Laura Budeni brought her son Monday for alter server training and ended up staying. It's her first time and it's been a spiritual journey.

She says, "I never feel the connection before working than going home. This made me realize that we are in Holy Week."

And this tradition is done only for Holy Week. On Good Friday the painted vibrant rugs will be destroyed to show the sacrifice Christ made. The church pastor will lead the congregation and walk over the hand made rugs.

One thousand pounds of sawdust was donated to the church, and to create the desired look they bought $500 worth of paint.

13-year-old Brayden Makar also says it’s his first time. “I think it's pretty fun. It's pretty good for the first time,” he said.

Saw dust rugs are a Lenten Tradition in Central and South America. There, they are created on the streets and sidewalk. At Sagrada Familia they create them in the gymnasium, where on Holy Thursday thousands will walk through and look at the handmade artwork.

Fr. Rob Reidy say the saw dust rugs tradition has taken on new meaning in this Cleveland community.

"It's meant to build community also to show how talented people are they don't even know it,” Fr. Reidy said.

