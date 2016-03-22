34 dead in Brussels terror attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) - Explosions rocked the Brussels airport and the subway system Tuesday. The death toll continues to rise.

Brussels transit spokesman Guy Sablon says 34 dead in terror attacks at airport and subway station. Spokesman Guy Sablon gave the toll to The Associated Press after two explosions hit the Brussels airport on Tuesday morning and a third hit the city's Maelbeek metro station.

More than 200 flights to Brussels have been diverted or canceled, according to the flight tracking service Flightradar24.

This happened during morning rush hour.

The blasts came days after the arrest of the top suspect in last year's Paris attacks.

Live coverage of Brussels attacks

PHOTOS: Brussels terror attacks

Authorities refer to explosions at airport, subway as terror attacks; city locked down.

All airport operations today have been suspended. Contact your airline for more information about your flight. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) March 22, 2016

Our thoughts go to the victims of the horrible events that happened here at #brusselsairport this morning, their family and friends. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) March 22, 2016

A French newspaper shared a cartoon after the attacks, showing solidarity with Brussels. Written underneath is 13 November, the date of the 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 people killed and 22 March, marking Tuesday's tragedy.

A photo posted by Le Monde (@lemondefr) on Mar 22, 2016 at 2:24am PDT

United Airlines issued a statement following the attacks.

The United family is deeply saddened by the tragedies in Brussels earlier today, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority, and all of our employees are safe and accounted for at this time.

We had two arrivals at Brussels International Airport this morning. Flight 950 from Washington Dulles arrived at 7:01 a.m. and customers deplaned normally at the gate. Our second flight - flight 999 from Newark Liberty - was rerouted to a remote location and our customers and crew have deplaned. All remaining flights to and from Brussels International have been suspended until further notice from local authorities. We will share additional updates as soon as we are able.

Facebook has activated its "safety check" system to help people check on friends and loved ones in the aftermath of the attacks in Brussels.



The company says Tuesday the system was put in use within hours of the three explosions at the Brussels airport and a metro station.



It says the system can provide an easy way for people to mark themselves as "safe" after a major disaster or crisis so that people searching for them will know they are unharmed.



The system has been used recently to help people communicate after major floods and earthquakes as well as terrorist attacks.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)