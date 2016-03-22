1 dead in Massillon fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Massillon.

EMS were called to a home in the 1200 block of Huron Road SE in Massillon around 10:30 p.m. for a person having trouble breathing.

When they arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the home and called the fire department.

Massillon Fire found a 52-year-old woman dead on the floor, near the front door. The fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

