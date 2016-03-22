Cooking causes condo fire in Westlake

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in the 27000 block of Carolina Circle.

A condo fire in Westlake has bee ruled accidental, due to cooking.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Monday at Westchester condo in the 27000 block of Carolina Circle.

One firefighter hurt his ankle.

At least one unit was heavily damaged and three others have smoke damage.

