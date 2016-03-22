Facebook activates 'safety check' following Brussels attacks

BRUSSELS (AP/WOIO) - Following the Brussels terror attacks, Facebook activated its safety check feature.

The feature helps people check on friends and loved ones in the aftermath of the attacks in Brussels.



The company says the system was put in use within hours of the three explosions at the Brussels airport and a metro station.



It says the system can provide an easy way for people to mark themselves as "safe" after a major disaster or crisis so that people searching for them will know they are unharmed.



The system has been used recently to help people communicate after major floods and earthquakes as well as terrorist attacks.

Copyright 2016 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved.