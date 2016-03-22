Sentencing for man who walks into police station and says, 'I just killed my wife'

Active crime scene where man told police he killed his wife. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland man will be sentenced Tuesday in the murder of his wife.

Henry Ashley, 50, stabbed his wife multiple times when she attempted to flee the home on Sept. 17, 2015.

He then walked into the Fourth District Police Headquarters and told officers he had just killed his wife.

Ashley said he stabbed his wife during an argument.

On March 10, 2016, a Cuyahoga County jury found Ashley guilty of one count each of murder and domestic violence and two counts of felonious assault.

