Kent State students in Brussels confirmed safe

Kent State students in Brussels are confirmed safe after terrorist attacks in the city. (Source: Kent State)

Kent State students studying abroad in Brussels are confirmed to be safe, according to a tweet from Eric Mansfield, executive director of university media relations.

Update: All of our students and faculty on the educational trip in Europe are safe. They were in Brussels today and again, are all safe. — Eric Mansfield (@ericmansfield) March 22, 2016

KSU College of Business Administration students are in the midst of a spring break trip abroad to study European economics in Belgium, Luxembourg and France and were in Brussels on Tuesday at the time of the terrorist attacks. The college's Twitter account tweeted similar information and offered condolences.

