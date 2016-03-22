Driver in deadly hit-skip gets 15 years in prison

Nicholas Cantie was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday. (Source: CPD)

A man convicted in a deadly hit and run was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday in Cleveland.

Nicholas Cantie, 26, was speeding on Wade Park Avenue on Aug. 8, 2015, at about 2:45 p.m. when he struck a 47-year-old in a crosswalk. He then continued through the red light and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver, 41-year-old Keyva Jones.

The pedestrian struck was seriously injured, as was Cantie's 25-year-old female passenger. Cantie was intoxicated at the time.

Cantie turned himself in Aug. 11 and pleaded guilty March 8 to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

