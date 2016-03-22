Increased security at Hopkins airport in wake of Brussels attacks

Fred Szabo, Interim Director of Port Control at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, assured the city that everything is safe at the airport.

In the wake of the deadly blasts in Belgium overnight officials held a news conference on safety and preparedness Tuesday.

Szabo said so far, nothing at Hopkins has changed except they have increased security a little.

Joy Anderson and her two children are traveling to Denver from Cleveland and mom is fully aware of the terrorist attack in Brussels.



"I'm a mom and it doesn't matter. I'm a little nervous, but we know we will be OK," Anderson said.



"The things that you will see right now is that there are additional K-9 units that have been deployed across the country," Szabo said.



Other types of security won't be obvious.



Hopkins like other airports across the nation have security agents who walk among us and look at behavior. If they notice anything usual they will pull you aside.



United Airlines is waiving change fees for passengers who re-book flights to Brussels through April 1.



"We had a plane full, we are just hoping our security takes care of us," said Pam Hanson, who flew in from Houston.



United did cancel two flights to Brussels on Tuesday but will continue with flights on Wednesday.



Ken Cassel just arrived in Cleveland after traveling all day.



"I try not to be fearful when I am flying but I am very aware and keep my eyes open and make sure nothing is funny acting. I am my own security. You can't rely on anyone else. It definitely is in the back of your head but you still want to be comfortable. I felt comfort in the air today," Cassel said.

The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the overseas attacks that killed 34 people and injured another 230.

