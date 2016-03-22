Survey says most Clevelanders won't come downtown during the RNC. (Source: WOIO)

If you are like most Clevelanders, you will avoid going anywhere near downtown during the Republican National Convention.

Baldwin Wallace University just released the results of a new poll they did, surveying 530 registered voters in Cuyahoga and six neighboring counties at the beginning of March.

The survey revealed that 73% of those polled said that the city needs to focus their attention on security for the upcoming RNC. 63% of those surveyed said that the city needs to focus on handling the 50,000 visitors that are expected to be in Cleveland.

Dr. Lauren Copeland is the associate director of BW's Community Research Institute. She headed up the study.

"We know that we are going to have 50,000 people coming into the city, and while we will benefit economically from that, it also raises a lot of security concerns. I'm sure that all of the coverage about the protestors at the Trump rallies doesn't help," said Copeland.

What would lure Clevelanders downtown during the RNC? Discounted admissions to museums and knowing what would be open or closed were at the top of the list.

Perhaps the saddest statistic? That 69% of Clevelanders were surprised that the RNC chose Cleveland to host their event to begin with.

"The city's attitude is a lot like it's attitude about the Browns. Like, 'why us? Why pick us?' Like, 'we're never going to win.'" added Copeland.

Local Democrats, Republicans and Independents did agree on one thing. The RNC will be good for Cleveland and could potentially draw future visitors.

