HEALTH ALERT: Colorectal cancer warning

A warning about a new trend with third most common cancer in the U.S. Its colorectal cancer and it's not just an older person's issue anymore.

This is a very disturbing trend being brought to light this colon cancer month.

It undermines so much of what was believed about colorectal cancer for years. It leaves doctors just baffled.

"I’ll never forget the day," says Jim Risk of Lyndhurst, talking about the day he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. "It was very overwhelming to me," he says, "but, once you get into the process you kind of get through it and that's what I did."

As he now celebrates his nine year survival he also wants others to understand, younger people getting colorectal cancer is happening more often...he was 40.

He keeps a good attitude though adding, "I was very lucky I didn't have to have chemo or radiation but I did end up having a very intense surgery where they removed a big part of my colon."

The Cleveland Clinic's Dr. James Church is the one who found Jim's cancer and is glad to see him doing so well today, especially after losing two patients recently to the same disease -- they were in their 30's.

By the time they were referred to him, he says, it was really just too late.

Keep in mind, screening isn't even recommended for most until after age 50.

"Colorectal cancer at its heart is a genetic disease," the doctor explains. "It's due to genetic mutations so why these young patients should start to get the mutations that cause cancer is a puzzle."

Adding to the problem he says, unlike Jim, most younger people will ignore symptoms, writing them off as simply due to hemorrhoids which includes bleeding.

But, by the time bleeding gets out of control..the doctor says, often, so does the cancer.

"Rectal bleeding is never normal you know. It's never normal and always needs to be checked and because of the embarrassment of that kind of check people put it off. "

That's especially a shame when, like many cancers, as deadly as it is in later stages, it can also be so curable if caught early.

Jim is the perfect example, "I feel great," he says with a big smile. He has to get checked every year, but, so far so good...cancer free!"

As the number of younger people getting colorectal cancer is only expected to increase, intense research is under way to figure out why.

Until that's figured out the screening guidelines will most likely stay the same.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.