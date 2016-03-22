Ohio Attorney General warns: Beware of spring break scam

It's spring break season, the time of year where many northerners head down south to soak up the sun and relax.

Many will tell you they got a deal on the trip. But Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says watch out, scammers are out to get you.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There's probably more to it than they're indicating," he said.

Attorney General DeWine says the internet is full of deals where scammers entice you with flashy vacations, typically out of state.

"The bait and switch is certainly one, where they tell you, this is what you're gonna get, you only have to pay $100, then when you really find out you don't get those days, some days are blocked, you have to give another $400 for whatever it is you want," he said.

In 2015 the Ohio Attorney General's office received more than 400 travel-related complaints.

"We only get a fraction of the people ripped off who call the attorney general's office. So if we're getting 400 calls, this is a very common scam."

Attorney General DeWine says to call the Better Business Bureau to see if the company is really legit. You can also call his office to see if there are complaints.

"We just want people to have their eyes wide open when they're thinking of being in warm beautiful spaces this spring,"

Common problems to avoid include:

• Phony ads for "free" travel – Consumers receive an ad offering a free cruise, airfare, or other prize. The ad doesn't disclose that they have to listen to an hours-long sales presentation, or pay service fees, to get the item.

• Travel clubs that don't deliver – Consumers pay thousands of dollars for a travel club membership that doesn't provide the promised discounts, services, or benefits.

• Timeshare resale scams – A timeshare "reseller" takes thousands of dollars to help consumers sell their timeshare, but the consumer never receives any services in return.



Tips for consumers:

• Check out a company. Look for complaints filed with the Attorney General's Office and Better Business Bureau. Search online for reviews using the company's name and words like "reviews" or "complaints." Work with local, reputable companies.

• Watch for high-pressure sales. If you attend a sales presentation, develop a plan for handling aggressive sales pitches in advance. For example, practice insisting on taking a contract home to review before signing on the spot.

• Read the terms and conditions. Carefully review the details of the sale. Make sure you understand the cancellation policy. Look for any fees that will kick in later or that are non-refundable.

• Make sure verbal promises are put in writing. Otherwise, they're not guaranteed.

• Consider paying with a credit card. You generally have stronger protections to dispute credit card charges if something goes wrong.

• Keep documentation. Keep a copy of your contract or purchase agreement. Also, if a problem arises, consider taking pictures and/or writing down the names of people you talk to. This kind of documentation may help you if you try to dispute charge or secure a refund or adjustment.

• Verify your reservations. If you book a trip through a third party, call the resort or hotel where you will be staying to verify your reservation.



Questions to consider before signing up for a travel club membership:

• Will you have to take several trips per year to get any savings?

• Do trips book up quickly, limiting your ability to schedule a vacation?

• Can you find similar or better deals yourself online?

• What is the cancellation policy?

• Are deposits refundable?

• Are there any non-refundable fees?

• Will you get a refund if a trip is canceled because of a natural disaster or bad weather?

• Will you have to pay an extra fee if you change your reservations or reschedule a trip?

• What's the total cost of the membership?

• Will additional fees kick in later, after you sign the agreement?



Consumers who suspect a scam or who have problems they can't resolve on their own should contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or 800-282-0515. The office provides a free informal dispute resolution process to help resolve complaints. It also takes enforcement actions against travel services that violate Ohio's consumer protection laws.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.