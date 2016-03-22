Police looking for 3 suspects in shooting

Police want information on this suspect, who they say was involved in a shooting outside a Metro PCS store on E. 110th St. and Superior Avenue on Monday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police want the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in a robbery that ended in a shooting.

Police say officers responded to the Metro PCS store at E. 110th St. and Superior Avenue on Monday for shots fired at 7 p.m.

Victims on the scene told officers that three unknown black males walked into the store and one asked about the price of a hoverboard in the store. The customer then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store employee after being told the item cost $800, demanding the employee hand over everything he had.

The store employee grabbed a gun from behind the counter and told the suspect to leave. The three suspects fled the store, and the employee followed them out of the door before a second person who was outside the store was shot in the arm by one of the suspects.

A third person reported his car was damaged by gunfire.

Police released photos of the suspects Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5518.

