LeBron has 'flipped the switch'

On Monday, LeBron James once again blew up Twitterverse by 'unfollowing' the Cavaliers. But when asked about it after the game against the Nuggets, James wanted no part of that discussion, saying 'next question'.

Alright, I have a question. If you're LeBron, and you know exactly what the reaction is going to be if you 'unfollow' your team on Twitter, why not just hit it head-on when you're asked about it? LeBron knew that question was coming last night.

In my 30 years of covering sports, I haven't met many people brighter than LeBron James. He is not only well aware of 'how' he's covered, he orchestrates much of it. Which isn't to say that's a bad thing, or that there's always a deeper meaning to his messages or actions.

As I said last night before he went out and lit up the Nuggets, this could be as simple as LeBron simply gearing up for the playoffs. He's shut down social media before. Same with shutting down his sound system in the locker room. He's mentally flipping the switch.

"I have, a little bit sooner than normal," LeBron told reporters following Tuesday's practice in Independence, referring to the NBA playoffs. "But I understand, it's right around the corner, and I want to start mentally preparing myself for the distance."

The 'distance', of course, is a return trip to the NBA Finals. That seems likely, considering the wealth of talent on the Cavaliers.

Winning the Finals, though, is a far more daunting challenge, especially when you consider how high the defending champion Golden

State Warriors have raised the bar. Will the Cavaliers be able to compete with them?

"Only time will tell", James said. "We gotta go out and play. We had a great day yesterday, starting in the morning with our shootaround, and it resulted in the win (over the Nuggets) last night. We had a great day today, so we'll see if we can translate thatto tomorrow as well."



The Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.