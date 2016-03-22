Wireless carriers offering free calls to Belgium

In the wake of the deadly explosions in Brussels, Belgium Tuesday Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are extending free wireless and wireless calling from the U.S. to Belgium and Turkey to check on family, friends, and loved ones.

According to Verizon, their wireless users will not be charged for texts or international long distance calls originating from the U.S. to Belgium on March 22 and 23, 2016, and from the U.S. to Turkey from March 19 and 20, 2016.

Companies are hopeful their services will provide a direct line to those who are searching and trying to get in touch with individuals living abroad that this time in both locations.

