CLE says it's ready for RNC Security, but details slim

Representatives for the city of Cleveland has said the city is 'excited' to host the 2016 Republican National Convention, and that it is ready for the challenge, but will not provide any details on any security measures.

Cleveland 19 reached out to the county sheriff’s departments in every Ohio County, of those that responded most said they either hadn’t been contacted by Cleveland Police asking for help, or they did not plan to offer resources for the Convention.

Representatives from Lake, Summit and Ashtabula counties said that no one from Cleveland has reached out to them asking for help.

The city’s official statement about the convention is that it 'will not discuss operational security matters.'

Cleveland 19 did obtain an email police chief Calvin Williams sent to the Ohio Association of Police Chiefs in January. The email asked for 'as many sworn officers and other law enforcement assets as able to aid with security for the full duration of the 2016 RNC.'

It goes on to say that agencies will be reimbursed salaries, travel, lodging, and meals.

Cleveland 19 asked a representative for the city of Cleveland why so many county departments said they haven't been asked, but no one from the city responded to the question.

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson S. A. Kevin Dye gave Cleveland 19 a statement about security measures which said: 'The secret service carries out its responsibilities by relying on a strategy of forming partnerships with all participating law enforcement, public safety officials and military agencies. This National Special, Security Event will be no different as there are numerous partners involved in the planning and implementation of the overall security plan.'

The city of Cleveland does have invitations for bids out to purchase 2,000 sets of police riot gear, batons and accessories. The city won’t begin to start accepting bids for that equipment until March 30.

Invitations for bids for other equipment like metal barricades, horse trailers, dozens of ballistic vests, helmets and visors opened last week. Police union leaders told Cleveland 19 there’s concern that the gear won’t arrive in time, and takes about 90 days to make, 30 days to deliver and then additional time to train with it.

The city council issued a statement Tuesday afternoon which said that there would be an additional 4,000 to 5,000 officers from unspecified agencies on the streets of the city for the convention.

Council president Kevin Kelley was quoted in the statement as saying, "We are confident that the Cleveland Police Department will ensure that everyone is safe and free to exercise their constitutional rights of free speech."

It went on to quote Kelley as saying, "The citizens of Cleveland can rest assured that their neighborhoods will be closely watched by regular police patrols. Safety in our neighborhoods will not be compromised by a downtown convention."

Cleveland 19 also reached out to the Ohio National Guard about resources that agency would commit to RNC security, and received this response from CPT Sam Atkins.

"The Ohio National Guard does ‎not disclose the specific numbers of personnel supporting any security operation, including the RNC. Any specifics can compromise the operational security of the security plan."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.