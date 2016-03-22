Coming Soon: Fresh new paint job after egging onslaught

A local elderly man says he's the target of a bizarre attack. Someone has been egging his house for more than a year.

A local elderly man says he's the target of a bizarre attack. Someone has been egging his house for more than a year.

After enduring more than 100 egging attacks , homeowners on Wilmore Avenue in Euclid might finally have some answers in the form of an arrest.

After enduring more than 100 egging attacks , homeowners on Wilmore Avenue in Euclid might finally have some answers in the form of an arrest.

This house on Wilmore Avenue in Euclid was egged more than 100 times. It is receiving a free paint job through a charity organization. (Source: WOIO)

An elderly Euclid man's home, that was egged more than 100 times, is getting it painted over for FREE.

Neubert Painting announced that they will paint the Wilmore Avenue home this summer, at no charge to the owner.

"We offered to repaint the house last summer as part of our annual Charity Paint Giveaway, but we were waiting for police approval since the case was still under investigation," said John Neubert, owner of Neubert Painting in Brook Park.

Neubert received the go-ahead from police last fall and plan to do the job as soon as weather permits.

The house egging incidents received national attention. The home was hit more than 100 times between May 20, 2014 and June 26, 2015.

Just last week, Euclid Police announced they arrested the victim's former neighbor, Jason E. Kozan of Parkwood Drive and charged him with vandalism. Police have not said what led them to Kozan.

Neubert's Charity Paint Giveway, created in 2008, provides free exterior painting services to a homeowner or non-profit organization whose building needs painting, but can’t afford it.

More than $100,000 in free painting services has been provided through the Charity Paint giveaway since it began.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.