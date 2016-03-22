Girl power! Program gives female entrepreneurs tools to be successful

Girl power! Organization helps female entrepreneurs get tools they need to be successful. (Source: WOIO)

Jennifer Henry is a physical therapist who moved to Cleveland from Chicago a couple of years ago. She didn't know anyone in town, but, knew she wanted to open a business and wasn't sure where to start.

"I didn't know the lay of the land well enough to sort of figure out where the location should be and how to market to the patients I was going to need," said Jennifer Henry.

Jennifer heard about www.BadGirlVentures.com, an entrepreneur and networking program for women. She entered the nine-week program that helped her with all the tools she needed to get her business going.

In January she opened Relevation Physical Therapy and Wellness Center in downtown Cleveland.

"It condensed what would probably taken me a couple years to figure out really into a year. By the end of the semester I had a business plan. I had financials all worked out, projections. I had a lawyer, and accountant," explained Henry.

"It takes a village to run a business," said Reka Barabas.

Reka Barabas is the market manager for northeast Ohio's Bad Girl Ventures. She's overseeing the latest group of female entrepreneurs who've joined the program and are pitching their business ideas to coaches and mentors at their kick off reception in Shaker Heights.

"We want to teach them how to be confident. How to put together a business plan that are fundable so they can go out and get funded," said Barabas.

It's that 'go get um' attitude that Jennifer she says is the support she and other women are looking for. The Chicagoan says she's excited to call Cleveland her new home and be a part of the changing landscape.

"Relevate the name means to lift up and we feel like that's part of what we're doing. We lift up our patients. We make them healthy and stronger, but, also the city, the neighborhood and we're trying to make it better and stronger too," explained Henry.

At the end of the program a special committee picks a business to give a $25,000r loan to. There are programs here in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

