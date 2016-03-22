Playhouse Square announces 2016-2017 Broadway series

Playhouse Square has announced their lineup for the 2016-2017 Broadway Series. (Source: WOIO)

Playhouse Square just announced the seven Broadway performances coming to Cleveland on the 2016-2017 KeyBank Broadway Series.

Finding Neverland, Fun Home, An American in Paris, Into the Woods, The King and I, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, and Something Rotten will grace the stage this season.

The five-time Tony Award winning "Fun Home" will kick off the tour in Cleveland. KeyBank announced they will be giving away a trip for two to Paris to honor the final show of the season, "An American in Paris."

There will be 24 performances of each show. The best way to ensure a ticket is to become a season ticket-holder.

