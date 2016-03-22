Cleveland business leaders say attacks won't stop their overseas travel

Lane says he will continue to travel and do business as usual in Belgium after the attacks. (Source: WOIO)

John Lane Jr. of Winking Lizard Tavern travels to Belgium once or twice a year to meet with breweries. (Source: WOIO)

Business leaders who travel to Belgium for work are weighing in on the attacks in Brussels.

John Lane Jr. is the vice president of operations for the Winking Lizard Tavern.

He’s watched the company grow to 20 locations over nearly 30 years.

“It's humbling, because we started out very, very small, one restaurant,” he said.

You'll find a good selection of Belgian beers at these taverns, because Lane travels to partner breweries in Belgium every year.

The Belgian Brewers Guild even bestowed Lane with their highest honor for protecting their beer culture.

“I was knighted two years ago in that country, so Belgium has a special place in my heart,” he said.

Lane said he was shocked to hear of Tuesday's attacks.

“It's upsetting, that country is very much like us, it's a melting pot,” he said.

He was last there in December, just a month after the attacks in Paris had Europe on guard.

“We stayed in the Marriott right downtown, a McDonald's was right in front of it so it was very Americanized. You had to go through a metal detector and pass through a couple soldiers standing there with machine guns, but it felt very comfortable. The Christmas markets were open,” Lane said.

We asked Lane if he worries about traveling to Belgium and Europe again in light of the recent attacks.

He said it won’t stop him from making the trip overseas.

"Naturally a lot of people are going to be scared of going over there and traveling. But I say you can't live in fear, you gotta do what you gotta do. If you've got business to do, you gotta do business,” Lane said.

We spoke with other business leaders who also say business will continue with their European partners as usual. They said their hearts go out to those who lost loved ones in the attacks.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.