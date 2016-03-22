Skeletal remains found along Lorain County road

The remains were found in Huntington Township. (Source: Google Maps)

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of adult human remains found along a road in Huntington Township.

Deputies were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and New London Eastern Road Tuesday evening, after a property owner found what he believed to be human bones.

Initial investigation shows they are human, but the name, age, or gender has not yet been determined.

Deputies, along with the Lorain County Coroner, will continue the investigation.

