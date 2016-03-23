Suspected ISIS bomb maker arrested in Brussels, reports CBS

Belgian media reported that police had taken suspected ISIS bomb-maker Najim Laachraoui into custody in Brussels on Wednesday morning. Officials did not immediately confirm the reports, which said he was arrested in the southwest Brussels district of Anderlecht.

CBS News has more.

Belgian state broadcaster RTBF has identified two of the attackers as brothers Khalid and Brahim Bakraoui. They are believed to have blown themselves up in the attacks.

The report Wednesday says the brothers were known to police for past crimes, but nothing relating to terrorism. RTBF says Khalid El Bakraoui had rented an apartment which was raided by police last week in an operation that led authorities to top Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam.

Last week, Belgian police said they were hunting for a suspected Abdeslam accomplice, Najim Laachraoui. He is believed to have made the suicide vests used in the November attacks in Paris, in which 130 people were killed, according to a French police official who said Laachraoui's DNA was found on all of them and in a Brussels apartment where they were made.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is continuing.

The airport and several Brussels metro stations remain closed Wednesday. Security forces stood guard around the neighborhood housing headquarters of EU institutions, as nervous Brussels residents began returning to school and work under a misty rain.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.