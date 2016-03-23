Portage County schools closed due to illness

A Portage County school district will close early for spring break after an illness breaks out.

Windham Exempted Village Schools will be closed on Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24. Due to illness. School will resume after spring break on April 4.

A letter to parents, posted on their website, details the closure is a precautionary measure to curb a potential spread of Shigellosis.

Shigellosis is an infectious disease caused by a group of bacteria called Shigella. Most people who are infected with Shigella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps starting a day or two after they are exposed to the bacterium.

Sometimes the symptoms are so severe, hospitalization is required.

Dr. Daniel Raub, Medical Director, Portage Health County Department says people need to wash their hands.

"How many people go to the restroom, walk out and don't wash their hands? Lots and lots of people. Unbelievable but it is true. But that's how it's spread. Everything that person touches is contaminated like a door knob, handle to a refrigerator, the top of a desk, typewriter, telephone," he said.

The school is asking if a student is showing any signs or symptoms after spring break, please do not send him or her to school without contacting the school nurse.

