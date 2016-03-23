Panera Bread customers line up before dawn for chance at free food

Nothing like free food. Customers lined up Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Panera Bread in Elyria. This is the bakery/cafe's 2,000th location.

The first 200 customers will receive a free "You Pick Two" for a year certificate. The first 2,000 customers will receive travel mugs with two weeks of free coffee.

Customers began lining up as early as 4 a.m.

Events are planned all day, including a meet and greet with former OSU star Ezekiel Elliot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In celebration of the 2,000th location, $2,000 will be donated by Covelli Enterprises to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1079 located in Elyria.

