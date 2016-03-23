Panera Bread customers line up before dawn for chance at free fo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Panera Bread customers line up before dawn for chance at free food

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) -

Nothing like free food. Customers lined up Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Panera Bread in Elyria. This is the bakery/cafe's 2,000th location. 

The first 200 customers will receive a free "You Pick Two" for a year certificate. The first 2,000 customers will receive travel mugs with two weeks of free coffee. 

Customers began lining up as early as 4 a.m.

Events are planned all day, including a meet and greet with former OSU star Ezekiel Elliot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In celebration of the 2,000th location, $2,000 will be donated by Covelli Enterprises to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1079 located in Elyria.

