VIDEO | High-speed chase reaching 105 mph ends in crash

A high-speed police chase that started in Wickliffe ended in a crash in East Cleveland on Wednesday morning.

Wickliffe police said they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving and speeding on Euclid Avenue. The pursuit went into Euclid and that's when the car spun out of control and hit a Wickliffe police cruiser, police said.

The 105-mph chase continued on into East Cleveland. Police said they called off the high-speed pursuit, but an officer trailed slowly behind before the driver crashed near McDonald's on Euclid and Eddy Road.

East Cleveland police said they were called to the scene at 3:54 a.m. but they had no involvement in the chase. The driver was taken to University Hospitals after the crash. Her condition is unknown.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.