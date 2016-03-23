VIDEO | High-speed chase reaching 105 mph ends in crash - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VIDEO | High-speed chase reaching 105 mph ends in crash

High-speed chase ends after crash. (Source: Wickliffe PD) High-speed chase ends after crash. (Source: Wickliffe PD)
Driver crashes after police chase. (Source: WOIO) Driver crashes after police chase. (Source: WOIO)
Chase ended in East Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Chase ended in East Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A high-speed police chase that started in Wickliffe ended in a crash in East Cleveland on Wednesday morning. 

Wickliffe police said they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving and speeding on Euclid Avenue. The pursuit went into Euclid and that's when the car spun out of control and hit a Wickliffe police cruiser, police said. 

The 105-mph chase continued on into East Cleveland. Police said they called off the high-speed pursuit, but an officer trailed slowly behind before the driver crashed near McDonald's on Euclid and Eddy Road. 

East Cleveland police said they were called to the scene at 3:54 a.m. but they had no involvement in the chase. The driver was taken to University Hospitals after the crash. Her condition is unknown.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly