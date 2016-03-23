Dan Gilbert buys The Avenue Shops at Tower City Center

Companies-owned by Michigan billionaire Dan Gilbert buy The Avenue Shops at Tower City from Forest City Enterprises.

The retail center is located in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

The shops are currently comprised of more than 100 retailers and restaurants as well as an 11-screen movie theater.

The Avenue Shops at Tower City Center opened in 1990 after Forest City Enterprises, Inc. converted the historic Cleveland Union Terminal into the shopping mall featuring vaulted skylights, marble fountains, three stories of retailers and a food court.

"We strongly believe in the future of downtown Cleveland and the entire Northeast Ohio region. The Avenue of Shops acquisition is an important addition to our Cleveland family, which includes Quicken Loans, the soon to be named JACK Casino Cleveland, The Q, the Cavaliers, Monsters, and Gladiators," said Jim Ketai, CEO and Managing Partner of Bedrock Real Estate Services.

On Thursday, Gilbert began soliciting suggestions on future store selections for Tower City via Twitter.

The Avenue Shops at Tower City can be a special one-of-a-kind downtown CLE destination. What's your best idea? https://t.co/HQwjPO8bQH — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) March 24, 2016

Gilbert is the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, founding partner of Bedrock Real Estate and majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

