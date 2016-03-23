Volunteering on Easter: When, where and how

This Easter, nearly 10,000 people in five different counties will receive free meals with the help of St. Augustine's Church in Cleveland. But in order to hand out those meals, the parish still needs volunteers.

St. Augustine continuing a 42-year tradition. In need of drivers and donations. (Source: WOIO)

As the Easter holiday quickly approaches, St. Augustine is preparing its annual holiday dinner for those who can’t provide for themselves, and they are in desperate need of drivers and cash donations.

For the 42nd year in a row, St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is preparing Easter meals for around 9,000 people.

The hot meals will be served at numerous locations in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Summit and Geauga counties.

Meals for delivery are packed in Walsh Hall at St. Augustine at 2486 W. 14th St. on Easter Sunday.

They are offered to anyone in need of a meal and to anyone living alone who would enjoy sharing a meal with others.

In addition, the church will provide transportation for people to and from the meal, as well as deliver meals to the homebound.

Those who wish to register for meals should call St. Augustine at 216-781-5530.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating can call 216-410-6902.

