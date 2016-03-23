Crews work to contain brush fire in CLE

Emergency crews responded to a large brush fire Wednesday on Cleveland's west side.

The fire broke out just before noon near W. 80th and Lorain.

Not may details about the incident have been released but smoke can bee seen coming from a large wooded area. Homes nearby are not affected.

Investigators have not said how the fire may have started.

Tuesday, firefighters battled a brush fire in South Amherst that affected about five acres.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.