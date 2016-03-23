The end appears near for motel called 'nuisance'

Raid at Brook Park hotel. City wants the Travelodge closed for good. (Source: WOIO)

The parking lot of the Travelodge on Brookpark Road sits virtually empty. A chain and padlock secure the front door.

It has been about 6 weeks since several agencies swept in and closed the place.

The Travelodge and O'Malley's Bar which is attached together had been the subject of 650 Calls to the Brook Park Police in the past two years.

Since the place was shut down, police guard it for safety, but haven't had any calls for fights, gunfire, drugs or prostitution.

Wednesday the case was back in the courtroom of Judge Michael Donnelly, who in February gr anted a temporary restraining order allowing the closing.

It seems that prosecutors and the owners are close to a compromise.

"My clients have spoken to a broker regarding selling the property," Attorney Eric Long told the judge.

But who would buy the place?

It has many code violations, and as a closed property has little value.

One possibility is reopening pending a sale, with conditions.

"Perhaps dealing with different clientele, prices things of that nature we've all been exploring whether these are options," Long said.

They're not to Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne who sees the place as nothing as a nuisance.

In fact, according to Long, Coyne is willing to grease the skids on getting the place torn down.

"The City of Brook Park made it clear to us that there is some money may be available for demolition of the building," Long added.

Coyne envisions new commercial development on what is still a busy area.

Most anything looks better than what has been there in recent years.

