Beware of Gift Card Scam - one reporter fell for it!

The Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to get more information and read the fine print after a recent scam surfaced.

Consumers have reported receiving an offer in the mail or on the internet that says if you complete a survey you are eligible for a gift card that can be used at places like Walmart or Target. One offer involves a gas card.

In my case, it was a $100 dollar gift card "with no strings attached." I had actually dialed the wrong number. I meant to call my cable company, and instead called "Value Pass." I thought this offer was legit. But as the call progressed, I was asked for a small activation fee that brought with it another very special opportunity that was "just for me." I would be signed up for a free 14-day trial membership to "Value Pass."

After the 14 days, I could cancel the trial membership, or be charged $24.95. They said they needed my credit card information for a small $4.95 gift card activation fee. So, I'm embarrassed to say, I gave them all of my credit card information - including that number on the back. And that's when the trouble is reported to have started for many people that have written to the BBB about the "Value Pass" scam.

"Complainants tell us that after their credit card number is given to Value Pass, the consumer never gets the gift card, but they do get a lot of charges on their credit card," said Sue McConnell from the Better Business Bureau.

The most important thing to remember is that you should never have to pay for a prize. If what is being offered is some kind of trial membership, you need to read all of the fine print before handing over your credit card. Ask the operator on the phone to mail you the information for your review before you do anything.

"If anybody ever tells you that you've won something - a gift card, a sweepstakes, some kind of contest and you have to provide your credit card number, pay a fee or buy a product to get that prize, it's no prize," added McConnell.

For the record, I immediately canceled my credit card. Lesson learned and shared.

