Guest Editorial: Volunteer in your free time

Hey Cleveland! I'm Larry Macon Jr., co-pastor of the Mt. Zion Church of Oakwood Village and board of trustee of Central State University.

Spring is in the air. The weather is breaking away from the cold. The flowers will be blooming soon and people will be out in the parks. Kids will be playing in the playground and outdoor activities will be in full swing. All these things are done in what we call our "free time."

My question for you this week is: What do you do in your free time?

Yes, many of us do have a few hours in the week that we claim as our personal time. Well, when you get that time and you decide what to do, I want to encourage you to do something outside of yourself next time. I want you to volunteer. Yes, the old American pastime of volunteerism is the essence of what really makes our nation great.

I don't know about you, but I love the city of Cleveland and its surrounding suburbs. There's no place in the nation like it. As Clevelanders, we have to continue to work to make it an even better place to live for the next generation.

Well, my friends, it starts with you. It starts with just one person giving their time and talent for a charitable cause, for educational purposes, and for something worthwhile. You can make our city better.

I'm Larry Macon Jr. and that's my advice to you.

