Cleveland man accused of distributing fentanyl that killed woman

A Cleveland man is facing federal charges, police say he sold a woman a deadly dose of fentanyl.

Robert J. Johnson, 26, was indicted on two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

The charges stem from sales of fentanyl that took place on Aug. 25 and 27, 2015 and according to the indictment the Aug. 25 sale resulted in death.

That count carries a sentencing enhancement that can result in a 20-year mandatory minimum penalty.

