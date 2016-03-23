Neighbors concerned after city removes stop sign

Neighbors along one stretch of Lear Nagle Road told Cleveland 19 their street is much more dangerous since the city removed two stop signs from it.

Neighbors said they've see more than a dozen accidents since the stop signs were removed in August. The stop signs were right at the intersection of Lear Nagle and Rose, creating a three way stop.

When the street was repaved over the summer, the stop signs were removed, two cross walks were removed and one new one was out in place leading directly into a school parking lot.



Neighbor Angie Harrison said has lived directly at the intersection in question for more than a decade. She said she's concerned about what's happened thus far, but even more concerned for what may happen in the future.

"I think you're going to see an increase of accidents and ultimately somebody's going to get killed," said Harrison.

City officials said when it comes to accidents they know of five in the area that happened in January and February of this year, but said they didn't specifically happen at the intersection where the stop signs were removed. Officials said there were also two additional accidents in November and December involving drunk drivers. The city maintains each of the seven incidents had nothing to do with whether there was a stop sign or not, and said that a stop sign can't be placed on a road specifically to reduce speed.

Neighbors like Harrison said they've seen incidents like cars missing the curve and barreling into lawns and guard rails. They told Cleveland 19 some of these incidents are reported and some aren't.



Cleveland 19 asked Jeffry Armbruster, the safety service director for the city of North Ridgeville if he believes the intersection is as safe as it can be.



"There is no question about it," said Armbruster. "We certainly don't want to make that intersection unsafe in any way whatsoever and especially for the school traffic that's over there."



Armbruster said not only does the intersection not warrant a stop sign, he said the city is restricted from using stop signs to "control speed."



"You can't just put stop signs in to control the speed of traffic the Ohio revised code or traffic code doesn't allow for that," said Armbruster.



The state does have specific guidelines about what type of intersection qualifies for a stop sign. Some of the requirements were things like there need to be 300 vehicles an hour for eight hours a day, or if there have been five or more reported accidents in a year that could have been corrected if there had been a stop sign.



Cleveland 19 asked Armbruster why the city doesn't just put the stop signs back in the neighborhood.

"The stop signs are not going back in. They're not warranted, and they will not be replaced and the mayor reaffirmed that at city council on Monday," said Armbruster.



Neighbors said that there are other intersections that have stop signs that don't need them, Armbruster said the city is looking at that.

"We're not going to make any other, we're not making any other decisions we have had some discussions with regards to that but that's not for them to make that decision," said Armbruster.

Neighbors who live near Lear Nagle and Rose said they plan to go to the city's next council meeting on April 4.

