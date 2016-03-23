Lorain facing $3.6 million in budget cuts

Lorain fire and police departments are facing major cuts as the city balances its budget. (Source: WOIO)

Lorain is the latest city to face major cuts in personnel and services, due to having to balance its budget.

"Crimes will skyrocket out of control in this city if these proposals go through. The citizens do not know what they're in for," said Kyle Gelenius, president of the Lorain Fraternal Order of Police.

Gelenius says the police and fire departments will face a $2.8 million reduction, if the city has to cut $3.6 million. Gelenius says at least 20 officers will lose their jobs, which could lead to an unsafe city.

"The elimination of all specialized units, narcotics officers, traffic officers, no follow-up on property crimes," Gelenius explained.

Reporter Harry Boomer tried to call Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer's office, but was told he was too busy to talk because he was preparing for Wednesday night's City Council meeting, during which these cuts will be discussed.

"We're going to be a reactive police department again. You know we saved about 70 people so far with Narcan. There's not going to be enough cops on the road to go out there and administer the Narcan. There are going to be more heroin overdose deaths," said Gelenius.

Like many cities in Ohio, including Cleveland, Columbus has cut millions from its budget, leaving the area struggling. Gelenius echoed that sentiment.

"The state of Ohio currently has a $2 billion rainy day fund. Well, it's raining here in Lorain and we're getting no relief from the governor or Columbus," Gelenius said.

The council will meet Wednesday to consider what, if any, of the mayor's proposed cuts to implement. The $3.6 million shortfall has to be resolved within the next few days.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.