Cleveland man indicted for threatening president

Jonathan Smead was indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Obama and a presidential candidate. (Source: Cleveland Police)

A Cleveland man was indicted in federal court Wednesday on charges of making threats against President Barack Obama and a presidential candidate.

Jonathan Smead, 35, is accused of making a threat to take the life of, and to inflict harm on Obama, and Democratic Hillary Clinton on Feb. 28. Smead placed a call to the U.S. Secret Service, stating "I want to kill President Obama," and continued to speak, saying he "wants to kill Hillary Clinton."

Smead told police who he was, gave them his Social Security number, birth date and address, and finished the call by saying he "wants federal charges, not little state charges."

When interviewed the day after the call, Smead said he had been drinking and watching The West Wing prior to the acts, does not wish harm anyone. He added that he does not know why he made the threats, and that he has taken an interest in past presidential assassinations.

During a consensual search, agents found two books in Smead's bedroom related to the Kennedy assassination.

