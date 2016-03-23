Sleep deprivation afflicting teens across America

Nora Siegler is one of a group of teens serving as "sleep ambassadors" to her peers. (Source: WOIO)

Sleep is something most of us don't get enough of -- especially teenagers.

But now Stanford University is teaching high school students to become "sleep ambassadors." It's a unique course to help spread the word on health risks associated with not getting enough shut-eye.

Seventeen-year-old Nora Siegler is part of it. As she's being wired-up to have her sleep monitored she says "pretty much every day I'm pretty much exhausted by 2:30."

Doctors say teenagers need 8 to 10 hours of sleep each night, but according to the National Sleep Foundation 87 percent of high school students don't get that much. That is said to impair their judgment and concentration and can cause anxiety, depression and even thoughts of suicide.

The American Academy of Pediatrics calls the problem of tired teens an epidemic.

Dr. Rafael Pelayo, of Standford's Sleep Disorders Clinic says "if we told you that teenagers do not get enough food, we'd have telethons, it'd be national news, covered by the presidential campaign." When he asks the class of teenagers taking the course on the importance of sleep and asks "how many of you wake up tired?" nearly every hand goes up.

The doctor says "just because you can get by does not mean you're at your best. You could put low octane gas into your sports car. The car still functions, but it's not performing at its full potential."

Research has found that when kids become teenagers their circadian rhythm -- or internal biological clock -- shifts to a later time, making them biologically inclined to fall asleep about two hours later than they used to. But waking up early to get to school on time cuts off their deepest and most productive hours of sleep.

Nora is now learning those lost hours are crucial to her success.

"I think the biggest take away from the lecture was how vital sleep is for memory retention and consolidation of memory, which is really important as a student because we're constantly trying to cram information...and we think staying up later is the way to do it," she said.

So the message she takes away is you could basically study less and sleep more. The course makes her and many of classmates then what's being called "sleep ambassadors" who are taking on the task of spreading the wakeup call on the importance of falling asleep to other teens.

